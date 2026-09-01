China Anne McClain Conquers Stage Fright in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby

China Anne McClain has spent most of her life in front of the camera, building a career across film, television and music. But making her Broadway debut as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby required her to confront a longtime source of fear: stage fright. Drawn to the musical’s fuller exploration of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s enigmatic heroine, McClain embraces Daisy as a “secretly brilliant” woman with far more to say than the world around her allows—particularly through the stirring solo “Beautiful Little Fool.”

China Anne McCain as Daisy Buchanan and Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby in "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Now settling into the Broadway Theatre alongside fellow Disney alums Ryan McCartan and Corbin Bleu, McClain is discovering the freedom that comes from prioritizing storytelling and connection over vocal perfection. She spoke with Broadway.com about overcoming stage fright, finding an anchor in her new company, bonding with Naturi Naughton-Lewis and the creative pursuit she plans to explore next.

You've worked in film, television and music. What was it about The Great Gatsby that made you want to add Broadway to the list?

Broadway was always something that I felt very nervous to do. Because singing live every night, eight shows a week, the schedule and everything about it was a little bit daunting. And then, in the past couple years, I went through a whole lot of stuff. My family went through a whole lot. It just made me not only feel like I could, but want to tackle things that had been daunting in my life beforehand. The Great Gatsby, it wasn't the only option on the table. There were some other Broadway shows that reached out, too. But I felt drawn to this one from the very beginning. I read The Great Gatsby in high school and I didn't really feel like I got to know Daisy as much as I wanted to. I really wanted to be a part of helping people get to know who she is a little bit better.

Daisy is a character people have been talking about for a century. What did you understand about her once you stepped into her shoes?

I loved in her character description that it said she was “secretly brilliant.” Because, especially during that time—and still to a certain degree—women, we feel like we must hide just how much we understand in order to fit into the places that have been carved out for us in the world, and not feel like we're overstepping. I love that about her, and I was really interested in bringing that to life a little bit more. I felt this emotion singing the songs, specifically “Beautiful Little Fool.” The first time I heard it and the first time I sang it myself when I was at home, I just felt emotional. Even though I haven't been through the process of having my own child, I felt a connection to it and it felt purpose-driven. I really wanted to add that to the character. I was discovering so many things about her, but what probably struck me the most was the emotion that was attached to her. That she wasn't just a doll that sat there and looked beautiful and had everything done for her, and came from money and retreated back into it when things didn't go well. She was “secretly brilliant” and she had a lot to say. I feel like she finally did get to say it with “Beautiful Little Fool” specifically.

Ryan McCartan, China Anne McClain, Corbin Bleu and Naturi Naughton-Lewis in “The Great Gatsby” (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

When was the first time that you wanted to be on stage?

When I was a baby, maybe four. We used to get the newspaper to our house, and I would see kids modeling clothes. I told my mom, "I want to do this." So my mom was like, "Okay." She would dress me up and she would take pictures of me. Then the next week when the paper came, I would tear through it. When I didn't see myself, I would cry. I think that I always felt driven to be in front of the camera or to perform in some sort of way. There was a while, too, where I didn't even know that I was getting paid to do it when I was younger until my parents told me, “Yeah, this is a job sweetheart. That's what you're doing.” But I would've done it for no money because I just loved it that much, and nothing else made sense in my life. So, really, for as long as I can remember. I do also want to add that since I was a very young child I've also had stage fright. It's always been this dynamic within me to where I've been scared to do something. On the other hand, I felt like because I was scared, I had to do it. That's kind of how I live now at this point, too, but I've come more into my own with it as I've gotten older.

Has your relationship with stage fright changed since Gatsby?

I feel blessed that this was my first [Broadway show]. The group of people that I've been put with, specifically the dancers, I have just been so drawn to them. So much has happened, too. I've only been doing the show for three weeks now, but I feel like I've been doing it for months because so much has happened emotionally and spiritually with me. A lot of the dancers specifically have been—with God being first; He's my rock in everything—an anchor for me, too. I just really love this group of people. I don't think all shows are like this. I feel great when it comes to that. But I also felt this foundational calmness before I stepped into Gatsby. I think that was how I knew that it was time for me to do it, because I didn't feel as afraid as I used to. Even though I still felt some nerves, I knew that everything was going to be okay and that this was the next step that I needed to take in my life, for a lot of different reasons. I'm just so happy to be here, and I definitely want to do more shows after this.

"It has been the most liberating experience to be on stage in this capacity."

—China Anne McClain

You’re also on stage with fellow Disney alums Ryan McCartan and Corbin Bleu. Is there a sense of camaraderie that comes from having that shared Disney history?

Yes, I definitely think so. Ryan and I have run in the same circles for a while. We've never spent this type of time together, but I've known of him for a very long time. With Corbin, I actually did a Disney film with his wife [Sasha Clements] called How to Build a Better Boy, when I was 15. So I've known him for a while. I believe when he was on Dancing with the Stars years ago, we went to see him perform. I've always loved his wife. Now, getting to know him better, I feel akin. We haven't had time to really sit down and talk yet, because it's only been a few weeks. I'm still getting used to the schedule, to be honest. But I really do want to sit down and talk to both of them about what their experiences were to see how similar mine was.

What has surprised you most about performing on stage compared to working in film and television?

Outside of performing on stage before—just music—doing a show and telling an entire story onstage, with music being one of the things that drives it forward, there was no way to prepare me for this experience. The main thing I've learned is that my singing voice—because I've always really cared a lot about how I sound vocally—needs to be the last thing on my mind when it comes to what I'm doing right now on Broadway. The music is such an important part because of the way it's driving the story forward. It's not just about sounding good. I've found that when I'm thinking about that, and that's my priority to sound good vocally, I don't connect as much with the story. Then, as a result, I don't connect with the audience as much. And that is devastating. So, I really love the freedom that comes along with this medium and how much you have to focus on who your character is to you and really bringing that across to the audience and connecting with people. Because if there's a lack of connection, there's really no point.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Jordan Baker and China Anne McClain as Daisy Buchanan in “The Great Gatsby” (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Speaking of your prior stage history with music, you still make music with your sisters as Thriii. So, let's put your musical instincts to work. If Daisy and Jordan started a girl group, what would they call themselves, and what kind of music would they make?

As a joke, I have to say 2LW. Just because of Naturi [a former member of the R&B group 3LW]. I absolutely love Naturi. I'm so glad that we got matched together and that we started this experience at the same time. We did rehearsals together. We went through the trenches together from the very beginning and learned the show attached to the hip. I immediately felt connected to her. So just to be ironic, that's what I would call it. It would be R&B music, for sure.

China Anne McClain as Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

You've done so much, from Disney Channel to TV, music, movies and now Broadway. What's still on your bucket list that might surprise people?

I'm actually a writer as well. I have a lot to say and I have a lot of stories to tell. In a couple of different areas, not just screenplays. Writing is absolutely something that I am doing while I'm here in New York, and I'm going to do it more as I get used to the schedule and I have some more time to breathe. I'm going to get back to doing that, because when I was at home in Atlanta, it was basically all I was doing, along with other creative endeavors. But I really do love to write.

How would you summarize your time in Gatsby so far?

I want to do the show more before I really have a complete view on my experience with it, because right now I feel like I'm in a boat and the ocean is really going and I'm just kind of coasting along. It has been the most liberating experience to be on stage in this capacity.

Do you have any advice for people who are seeing you make your Broadway debut and hope to do the same?

I've met a lot of supporters in the line; a lot of people have flown out from different countries, places and states to see the show. I've gotten a lot of questions about what it's like to be on stage and if I had any advice for younger kids who wanted to do the same thing. I would say, don't do it with fear. Do not do it with any sort of fear. There's nothing to be afraid of. It truly is a medium that you should prioritize connection in and prioritize freedom. Because if you don't do it with freedom and with joy, and really enjoy the gifts that got you to that point, then it won't be fulfilling.

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