Norbert Leo Butz, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Amber Iman and More Join Hadestown on Broadway Tonight

Hadestown’s new principal cast begins performances at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 1. Kayko stars as Orpheus and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, with both actors making their Broadway debuts. Two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz steps into the winged shoes of Hermes, with Tony nominee Amber Iman playing Persephone and Tony honoree Ben Davis ruling the underworld as Hades.

Kayko competed on Season 22 of American Idol, making it to the Top 10. Brown's television credits include Yellowjackets, The Leftovers, For the People and Will Trent. She has appeared in the films Scream (2022), Scream VII and Sound of Violence.

Butz is a two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical—first for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and again for Catch Me If You Can. His other Broadway credits include Rent, Thou Shalt Not, Wicked, Is He Dead?, Speed-the-Plow, Enron, Dead Accounts, Big Fish and My Fair Lady. On television, Butz has starred in Justified, The Girl from Plainville and Fosse/Verdon. His film work includes Flag Day, Dan in Real Life and Higher Ground.

Iman received a 2024 Tony nomination for her performance in Lempicka and starred in the original Broadway casts of Soul Doctor and Shuffle Along. She was in the first national tour of Hamilton and the 2021 tour of A Christmas Carol. Iman joins Hadestown following her performance in Dave Malloy’s Black Swan musical at the American Repertory Theater in Boston.

A Tony Award honoree for Baz Luhrmann’s La Bohème, Davis’ Broadway credits include the Lincoln Center Theater revival of Ragtime, Once Upon a Mattress, New York, New York, Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, A Little Night Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Les Misérables. His screen credits include Law & Order: SVU, The Game, Kenneth Branagh’s The Magic Flute and Samuel Barber’s A Hand of Bridge.

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