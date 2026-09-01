Krysta Rodriguez Joins Broadway’s A Few Good Men With Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth

The cast and creative team are complete for Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of A Few Good Men, written by Aaron Sorkin and helmed by two-time Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden. Performances begin October 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with opening night set for October 29. The limited engagement will run for 13 weeks only, through January 10, 2027.

Joining the previously announced Bradley Whitford as Col. Nathan R. Jessep and Tom Blyth as Lt. Daniel Kaffee are Krysta Rodriguez, Stephanie Berry, Nick Blaemire, Michael Braugher, Christopher Gurr, Billy Eugene Jones, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Shunté Lofton, Michael Oberholtzer, Lavel Schley, Thom Sesma, Daniel Velez and John Zdrojeski. Brendan Evan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy and Stephen Michael Spencer round out the company as Marine/Military Personnel.

Rodriguez will play Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway. She joins A Few Good Men after starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Her previous Broadway credits include Smash, Into the Woods, The Collaboration, Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations.

Berry, who made her Broadway debut in Drowning Cow, will play Judge Randolph. Blaemire will play Lt. Sam Weinberg, with Broadway credits including Cry-Baby, Glory Days and Godspell. Braugher, who will play Cpl. Jeffrey Howard, previously worked with Sorkin on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird. Gurr, who worked with Arden in Parade, will play Dr. Stone. Jones will play Capt. Isaac Whitaker after starring in Our Town on Broadway. Kelly-Sordelet will play Pfc. Louden Downey. Lofton makes her Broadway debut as Sentry/Orderly. Oberholtzer will play Capt. Jack Ross. Schley makes his Broadway debut as Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson. Sesma, who will play Capt. Matthew Markinson, was most recently seen on Broadway in Dead Outlaw. Velez will play Pfc. William Santiago. Zdrojeski joins as Lt. Jonathan Kendrick following his performance as Dr. Brenner in Broadway's Stranger Things: The First Shadow. He previously appeared on Broadway in The Great Gatsby and Good Night, Oscar.

A Few Good Men will feature scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Alejo Vietti, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, movement direction by Ricky Ubeda, vocal coaching by Kate Wilson and original music by Gabriel Mann.

A Few Good Men follows Kaffee, a military lawyer known for his wit, charm and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

The Broadway company of "A Few Good Men" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

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