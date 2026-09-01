Odds and Ends: Jonathan Bailey Exits Sunday in the Park with George, Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Hamilton Documentary & More

Here’s a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Goodbye George

Jonathan Bailey announced his exit from the forthcoming London revival of Sunday in the Park with George. Originally slated to play George, this news follows the departure of his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, who was previously attached as Dot in the Marianne Elliot-directed project. “Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering,” Bailey shared in a statement posted to his Instagram story. “Marianne is extraordinary and one of my longest collaborators and friends. After much consideration, I have decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George. This brilliant, introspective musical has been a real passion project for me, and I feel incredibly lucky to have shared in its journey with the team. Among many things, the story explores the deep connection between George and Dot, a beautiful, devoted pairing, and I so look forward to seeing what the two actors who will now take on these roles will create with it. I wish the very best to the entire company. I will be cheering them on as they continue with this production.” Further casting and production details will be announced in due course, according to a post shared on the revival’s official Instagram account, which also stated that "the creative team is reshaping the production around a new company."

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction 2026 Poster (Photo: c/o Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS)

The Flea Turns 40

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is back! Celebrating 40 years, everyone’s favorite theatrical smorgasbord will take place on September 27 featuring more than 60 tables of collectibles from Broadway past and present. The annual outdoor event takes over the entirety of the New York City Theater District, from West 44th and West 45th Streets, Shubert Alley and into the heart of Times Square, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bid on exciting experiences and rare memorabilia in live and silent auctions, with the live auction beginning at 5:00 p.m. You may even meet your favorite Broadway stars! Further details about Broadway Flea, including participating tables, auction lots and special guests, will be announced later this month. All proceeds go towards Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, so spare no expense!

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Doc Is In

In an interview with Deadline, Leslie Odom Jr. revealed that he is making a documentary about his experience re-joining the cast of Hamilton on Broadway. Odom Jr. won the Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr, then revisited the role 10 years later. He told Deadline, “The director that made the film said something like, ‘We change far less in a year than we think, and in 10 years, we change more than we realize.’” The documentary will be submitted to film festivals this fall with the hope of a theatrical or streaming release to follow.

Sky Lakota-Lynch and his mother, Alba Lynch (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Sky’s The Limit

A message from your favorite theater f***boy: Tony Award nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch has joined the cast of The King’s Critique off-Broadway. The new musical comedy, directed by Catie Davis, features music and lyrics by Nat Zegree and a book and lyrics by Eric Holmes. The story begins when King Benjamin bans women from the stage, prompting Josephine to make the obvious choice: hatch a scheme with a f***boy tenor. What could possibly go wrong? Lakota-Lynch will perform alongside the previously announced Taylor Iman Jones, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Geena Quintos and Justin Sudderth. The musical promises to be “more infectious than the plague and more fun than a magnificent ship full of gay men and Patti LuPone.” Performances begin on November 3 at The Pershing Square Signature Center, with an official opening night set for November 12.

Nick Blaemire (Photo: Jenny Anderson)

I Feel The Rush

A musical adaptation of Paul Castro and Nick Castle’s August Rush will play The Old Globe in San Diego, California this fall. Directed by Kathleen Marshall with a book by Nick Blaemire, August Rush: A New Musical will feature music by Blaemire, Van Hughes, Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt and others. Kitt also provides music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements for the production. The musical follows the young orphan, August Rush, on his quest throughout New York City to find his birth parents. It begins preview performances on March 27, with an official opening night set for April 4, concluding its run on May 2, 2027. Make like August and rush to the Golden State this spring!

P.S.

Tony winner Aaron Tveit has joined Angourie Rice and Jane Krakowski in the indie coming-of-age drama Nice Eggs. Tveit will play Marty, a corporate attorney and divorcee. The film has yet to announce a release date, but we can't Tveit to watch.