Odds and Ends: Ariana Grande Exits Sunday in the Park with George, Fallen Angels Heads to Movie Theaters & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Sunday Departure

Ariana Grande has withdrawn from the forthcoming London revival of Sunday in the Park with George. As previously reported, the production is scheduled to open at Barbican Centre next summer under the direction of Marianne Elliot, with Jonathan Bailey starring as George Seurat. A representative for Grande, who had been cast as Seurat’s lover Dot, told People that the pop superstar “will be taking a step back from visibility” after she wraps her Eternal Sunshine Tour in September. In a statement, the production said: “Following this evening’s announcement from Ariana Grande’s team, Empire Street Productions can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George. We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course.” Grande and Bailey both starred in the 2024 film adaptation of Wicked as Glinda and Fiyero, respectively. They reprised their roles in its subsequent sequel, Wicked: For Good. For the first installment, Grande earned an Academy Award nomination.

September L. Davis (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Back to September

It’s never too late to apologize. September L. Davis: The Apology Tour is coming to Studio Seaview for nine performances. This marks the off-Broadway debut for the self-described five-time Tony nominated actress, who is closely associated with Schmigadoon! Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer, thanks to a highly-publicized social media feud. In a statement, Davis calls the show “a night of REDEMPTION! To cop to all the hurt I’ve caused! To own it! To invite all the celebrities I have wronged back for a night of APOLOGIES, MEMORIES, MUSIC and SONGS!” The healing takes place from September 20 through October 5.

Kelli O'Hara as Julia Steroll, Mark Consuelos as Maurice Duclos and Rose Byrne as Jane Banbury in "Fallen Angels" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

I’m No Angel

Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Fallen Angels finished out its Broadway run this past June, earning five Tony Award nominations. The prohibition era romp was filmed live on stage at the Todd Haimes Theatre and is heading to the big screen for a limited engagement beginning October 22, in cinemas across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and selected international territories. A revival of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy, Fallen Angels stars Rose Byrne and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara as a pair of society women who get increasingly more intoxicated as they wait for a former lover, played by Mark Consuelos. "Noël Coward was a comic genius and Fallen Angels is a delicious escape into frivolity that we hope audiences will enjoy just as much on the big screen as they did on Broadway," O'Hara said in a statement. Fallen Angels was previously live-streamed on BroadwayHD, which has partnered with Trafalgar Releasing for the theatrical release.

Max Wolf Friedlich (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Hole in One

Following the breakout success of his play JOB, Max Wolf Friedlich’s latest work, The Holes, will premiere at the The Wild Project in New York. Robert Pattinson will executive produce via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo. The Holes is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. Described as “a chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress and community against individualism.” Previews begin September 8 ahead of an official opening night on September 22. The Holes will run through October 18. Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman and Tina Benko lead the cast. Michael Herwitz directs.

Marisa Tomei (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Hamptons and Chill

The Center at West Park will present a one-night-only staged reading of the 1983 cult classic film The Big Chill on August 31. The cast is led by Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei, Tony winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy nominee Amy Brenneman, Spencer Garrett, Frederick Weller, Ilana Levine and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams. Additional cast members will be announced in the coming weeks. The dramedy follows a close-knit group of friends who come together over a weekend after the death of their pal Alex. David Saint helms the reading, which will take place at Guild Hall in East Hampton.