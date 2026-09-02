Michael Park, Javier Muñoz, Bradley Dean and Jordon Lee Garcia join Broadway’s Galileo

The complete principal casting is set for Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of astronomer and scientist Galileo Galilei. Performances will begin on November 10 at the Shubert Theatre with an opening night set for December 6.

Joining the previously announced Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier and Joy Woods in the musical are Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia and Javier Muñoz. Michael Park will alternate in the role of Galileo Galilei at certain performances.

Dean, who was most recently seen on Broadway in Chess, will play Bishop Grasso. His Broadway credits include A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen, Company, Spamalot, The Last Ship, Phantom of the Opera, Doctor Zhivago, Man of La Mancha, Jane Eyre, Evita, The Story of My Life and Redwood. Garcia will make his Broadway debut as Alessandro Tarantola. Muñoz will play Cardinal Morosini. He appeared on Broadway in Hamilton and In the Heights. Park's Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen, for which he earned Grammy and Emmy Awards, as well as Redwood, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Tuck Everlasting, How to Succeed in Business and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann. Complete casting will be announced shortly.

Galileo follows the scientist as he makes a remarkable discovery. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they’re willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

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