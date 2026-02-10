Raúl Esparza-Led Galileo Musical Coming to Broadway This Fall

Galileo, a new pop-rock musical inspired by the life of Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, is coming to Broadway. The musical will star four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, with Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose) as a Catholic prelate and Tony nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy) as Galileo's daughter. Performances are scheduled to begin at the Shubert Theatre on November 10, 2026, with opening night set for December 6. Esparza, whose previous Broadway credits include Taboo, Company, The Homecoming, Speed-the-Plow​​​​​​​, Leap of Faith and more, returns to the Great White Way for the first time in over 13 years.

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Chess, Spring Awakening), Mayer announced the news at the Broadway Across America conference in Miami, Florida on February 10. Mae Jemison, a former astronaut and the first Black woman in space, introduced a presentation of songs from the show. The original rock score is by Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few, Empire Records) and Michael Weiner (First Date), with a book by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong, who wrote the new book for the Broadway revival of Chess. Choreography is by Tony nominee David Neumann (Hadestown, Swept Away).

Galileo is the electrifying and emotional new musical about maverick scientist Galileo Galilei. When he makes astronomical discoveries that revolutionize humanity’s understanding of the universe, he must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world.

In a statement, the producers said: “The moment Galileo lifts his telescope to the sky and reshapes our understanding of the universe is one of history’s great turning points. Bringing that moment to the stage feels both thrilling and urgent. Though this story unfolds more than 400 years ago, its themes resonate with striking clarity today. We’re telling a story that captures the enduring tension between truth and power—and the courage required to stand by what you know is right, even when doing so comes at great cost. That kind of courage is the essential force on which human progress relies, and it is why Galileo—and those like him—are the ones who change the course of history.”

Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2024. A one-performance reading led by Esparza took place in June 2019 at the Susan Stein Shiva Theater in Poughkeepsie, New York. Additional casting will be announced.