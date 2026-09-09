Broadway's Sweetheart: Reece Weaver on Trading Cheerleading for Chicago on Broadway

She's not in Dallas anymore! Reece Weaver is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago through October 18. The Florida native rose to fame in the docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Now, she’s trading in her pom-poms for jazz hands. Weaver chatted with Broadway.com about how she got ready for her stint at the Cook County Jail.

“I went to a performing arts middle school and high school and I always majored in dance, but the dance and theater program obviously collided,” said Weaver about her theater background. “Growing up as a dancer, I'm so familiar with Chicago's score and the music. I'm just so excited to be a part of this iconic musical.”

Weaver’s familiarity with Chicago also extends to its style of choreography. “I actually had a few dance teachers who train in the Bob Fosse style, and I was grateful to learn from them," she said. "One of my favorite styles in jazz is the Fosse style, just because it's so smooth and so controlled. Every placement [has] such intention behind it.”

The DCC sweetheart notes that her training for Broadway differs from her cheer experience. “There's a lot of endurance and stamina type training [for football season]," but now she's focused on her voice and learning to project and emote. "I know how to project through my body, but having to speak out loud and tell a story is completely different [on the stage].”

Weaver mentioned that some of her former teammates might turn up at the Ambassador Theatre during her six-week run. “I actually know a few of them are going to come,” said Weaver. “The Giants and the Cowboys actually play my first opening weekend. So I know a lot of Cowboys fam are going to come and watch the game and the show.” Talk about a double feature!

In the meantime, Weaver is looking to her Chicago co-stars for guidance, which include Lissa DeGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton. “I'm absorbing everything from every single person who is involved and everyone's so supportive," gushed Weaver. "I think that's what's so special about the Broadway community, is everybody wants each other to succeed. I'm just so appreciative that I'm a part of that community.”

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