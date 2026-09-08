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Get Tickets Now for Rupert Grint's Broadway Return in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Harry Potter film star returns to the role of Ron Weasley for a 17-week limited engagement beginning February 2, 2027

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 8, 2026
Rupert Grint
(Photo: Heather Hazzan)

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Rupert Grint’s Broadway return in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • Grint reprises his iconic Harry Potter film role as Ron Weasley beginning February 2, 2027 at the Lyric Theatre
  • The 17-week limited engagement runs through May 30, marking Grint’s first Broadway appearance since It’s Only a Play

Blimey! Tickets are now on sale for Rupert Grint’s run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where he returns to the role of Ron Weasley on February 2, 2027. Best known for playing the younger version of the character in all eight Harry Potter films, Grint will join the Broadway cast for a 17-week limited engagement through May 30, 2027 at the Lyric Theatre.

Grint made his Broadway debut in It’s Only a Play in 2014, for which he won two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards: Favorite Featured Actor in a Play and Favorite Breakthrough Performance. He made his West End debut in Jez Butterworth’s Mojo. Grint's screen credits include the Harry Potter film series as well as Nightborn, Servant, Knock at the Cabin and Wild Target.

Directed by John Tiffany and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, centering on Harry's headstrong son Albus. The original Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Get tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!

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