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See Lorna Courtney, Kevin McHale and More in Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show

George Salazar, Jimin Moon, Valentina and Paul Soileau also appear in new production photos from the Studio 54 revival

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 3, 2026
Lorna Courtney as Janet and Kevin McHale as Brad in "The Rocky Horror Show"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • See new photos of Lorna Courtney and Kevin McHale as Janet and Brad in Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show
  • George Salazar, Jimin Moon, Valentina and Paul Soileau are also featured in the new production photos
  • The Rocky Horror Show is playing at Studio 54 through February 28, 2027

New creatures have landed in The Rocky Horror Show. Tony nominee Lorna Courtney and Kevin McHale in his Broadway debut play nominal heroes Brad and Janet, with Jimin Moon as blonde boy toy Rocky, George Salazar doing double duty as Eddie and Dr. Scott and Valentina as glitzy groupie Columbia. Before Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears steps into the stilettos of a one Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Paul Soileau dons the corset through September 10. They star alongside Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff and Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly and John Yi. Check out the new crew in the photos and full gallery below and then head to Studio 54, where The Rocky Horror Show is running through February 28, 2027.

George Salazar as Eddie and the cast of The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Jimin Moon as Rocky in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Valentina as Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Paul Soileau as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)
 
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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