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Adam Langdon Joins The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

Langdon succeeds Trevor Braun at New World Stages beginning September 14

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by Sophia Rubino • Sep 3, 2026
Adam Langdon
(Photo: c/o Aperture Public Relations)

What to Know

  • Adam Langdon joins The Play That Goes Wrong as Dennis on September 14
  • Trevor Braun plays his final performance as Dennis on September 3
  • Blair Baker and Brandon Haagenson alternate as Dennis from September 4–13

Adam Langdon will join off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong as Dennis beginning September 14. Trevor Braun plays his final performance in the role on September 3 at New World Stages. From September 4–13, company members Blair Baker and Brandon Haagenson will alternate as Dennis.

Langdon previously starred in the North American tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. His off-Broadway credits include Titus Andronicus, The New Englanders and Timon of Athens. On screen, Langdon has appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, FBI: Most Wanted, Difficult People and more.

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong includes Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, David McElwee as Chris, Samuel Douglas as Max, Greg Balla as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert and Liana Hunt as Sandra.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong centers around the Cornley University Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. Everything that can go wrong does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Directed by Matt DiCarlo, the off-Broadway production opened at New World Stages on February 20, 2019, following a Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre from March 9, 2017 to January 6, 2019. The Broadway production earned the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design in a Play.

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