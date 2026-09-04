The Great Gatsby's Corbin Bleu Gets His Head in the Game on Broadway My Way

Corbin Bleu is a dyed-in-the-wool theater fan. From seeing Phantom of the Opera at five years old to his current role as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby, he knows ball as much as his High School Musical character, Chad Danforth. Bleu takes a break from being an absolute rose at the Broadway Theatre to flex his musical theater wisdom on this week’s Broadway My Way. Learn what show changed his perception of Broadway, the OBC he was lucky enough to catch and a certain show starring Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) actress Christiani Pitts that Bleu thinks deserves more love.

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