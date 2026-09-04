 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Great Gatsby's Corbin Bleu Gets His Head in the Game on Broadway My Way

The High School Musical alum and Broadway veteran reveals the shows that shaped his love of musical theater

Broadway My Way
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 4, 2026
Corbin Bleu

What to Know

  • Corbin Bleu currently stars as Nick Carraway in Broadway's The Great Gatsby at the Broadway Theatre
  • Bleu has been a theater fan since seeing The Phantom of the Opera at five years old
  • On Broadway My Way, Bleu highlights an original Broadway cast he was lucky to see and an underrated show featuring Christiani Pitts

Corbin Bleu is a dyed-in-the-wool theater fan. From seeing Phantom of the Opera at five years old to his current role as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby, he knows ball as much as his High School Musical character, Chad Danforth. Bleu takes a break from being an absolute rose at the Broadway Theatre to flex his musical theater wisdom on this week’s Broadway My Way. Learn what show changed his perception of Broadway, the OBC he was lucky enough to catch and a certain show starring Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) actress Christiani Pitts that Bleu thinks deserves more love.

Watch below!

 

Get tickets to The Great Gatsby!

Related Shows

The Great Gatsby

from $64.29

Star Files

Corbin Bleu

Articles Trending Now

  1. As DOLLY Heads to Broadway, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and More Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton
  2. SIX: The Musical Sets Closing Date, Ending Its Broadway Reign
  3. Pulitzer Prize Finalist Here There Are Blueberries to Play Broadway This Fall
Back to Top