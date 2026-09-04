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Wanted Sets Complete Broadway Cast and Creative Team

Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi and Luke James lead the new musical, beginning performances October 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre

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by Sophia Rubino • Sep 4, 2026

What to Know

  • Wanted has set its complete Broadway cast and creative team ahead of previews beginning October 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre
  • Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine star as outlaw twins Mary and Martha Clarke alongside Ledisi, Luke James, Bradley Jaden and more
  • Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, the new musical features a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum

The complete cast and cretaive team is set for Wanted on Broadway. The new musical, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, begins preview performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 15 and officially opens on November 8.

Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner will play the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company will be Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen. Ximone Rose will stand by for Mary and Martha Clarke.

They join previously announced cast members Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Luke James as Elijah, Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy and Awa Sal Secka as Flo.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Ross Baum. The production is choreographed by Chelsey Arce. Wanted will have orchestrations by John Clancy, arrangements by Ross Baum and Austin Cook, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr., scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Adam Honoré, costume design by Emilio Sosa, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and projection design by Stefania Bulbarella, hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas and Tony Lauro, fight and intimacy direction by Claire Warden and cultural consulting by Kaja Dunn.

Wanted is the mostly true story of twin sisters, outlaws and legends Mary and Martha Clarke in Texas, 1893. Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, they straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity and the inheritance they have long been denied.

Get tickets to Wanted!

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Wanted

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Ledisi

Wesley J. Barnes

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Jennie Harney-Fleming

Aaron Arnell Harrington

Bradley Jaden

Luke James

Liisi LaFontaine

Solea Pfeiffer

Brent Thiessen
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