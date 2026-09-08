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Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden Join Rosamund Pike in Broadway’s Inter Alia

The West End cast members reprise their roles and make their Broadway debuts this fall

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by Sophia Rubino • Sep 8, 2026
Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden
(Photos: Harry Livingstone and Papertrees)

What to Know

  • Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden join Rosamund Pike in Broadway’s Inter Alia
  • Glover and McAlinden reprise their West End roles and make their Broadway debuts
  • Performances begin November 10 ahead of a December 1 opening

The cast is set for Suzie Miller’s Inter Alia, directed by Justin Martin. The play will begin performances on November 10 at the Music Box Theatre with an official opening night set for December 1.

Joining the previously announced Rosamund Pike are Jamie Glover as Michael Wheatley and Cormac McAlinden as Harry Wheatley. Glover and McAlinden, who are reprising their roles from the play’s West End production, will make their Broadway debuts.

Glover’s additional theater credits include the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Noises Off and The Chalk Garden. Glover’s television credits include Waterloo Road, Agatha Raisin, Shakespeare & Hathaway and Midsomer Murders.

McAlinden was nominated for Best West End Debut Performer at this year's The Stage Debut Awards for his performance in Inter Alia. He has also been seen on stage in Little Brother. His upcoming screen credits include Red White & Royal Wedding and Kennedy.

Inter Alia, Latin for “among other things,” follows Jessica Parks, a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. Examining the balance of motherhood, modern masculinity, career and family, the legal drama will play on Broadway for a limited engagement.

Get tickets to Inter Alia!

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