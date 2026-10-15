Saddle Up: Wanted, Starring Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine, Begins on Broadway Tonight

Wanted, starring Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke and Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, begins Broadway performances on October 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The production, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb and choreographed by Chelsey Arce, officially opens on November 8. Wanted features a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum.

The musical tells the story of twin sisters, outlaws and legends Mary and Martha Clarke in Texas, 1893. Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, they straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity and the inheritance they have long been denied.



In addition to Pfeiffer and LaFontaine, the show stars Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Luke James as Elijah, Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner play the Kinfolk. Rounding out the company are Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen.

The new musical features orchestrations by John Clancy, arrangements by Baum and Austin Cook, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr., scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Adam Honoré, costume design by Emilio Sosa, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and projection design by Stefania Bulbarella, hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas and Tony Lauro, fight and intimacy direction by Claire Warden and cultural consulting by Kaja Dunn.

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