Tickets are now on sale for Bruce Norris’ Downstate on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning playwright Bruce Norris’ Downstate. Directed by three-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, the play will begin previews at the Booth Theatre on October 17 and officially open on November 15. It will run for a 12-week limited engagement.

Downstate features Cassie Beck, two-time Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman, Francis Guinan, Adrian Martinez, Al'Jaleel McGhee, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, Ivy Wolk and Emmy Award winner Liza Colón-Zayas.

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house’s fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories.

The play’s creative team will feature scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Heather Gilbert and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman.

Get tickets to Downstate!