Abracadabra! Now You See Me Live Set for Broadway This Holiday Season

Now You See Me Live is coming to Broadway this holiday season. Beginning on November 11, the illusion spectacular will play Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre through January 3, 2027. The production will be presented by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter in collaboration with Lionsgate, who distributed the film franchise on which the show is based.

"Fans are mesmerized by the showmanship, spectacle and skill of the Four Horsemen in the Now You See Me movies, and we are thrilled for audiences to experience the magic of the franchise live on stage," said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s President of Global Products & Experiences. "With its Broadway debut, we are elated to see how this magical franchise continues to inspire and delight audiences in all forms."

Now You See Me Live follows the impossible heists of the Four Horsemen—a team of the world’s greatest illusionists. The stage show brings magic to life with an explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts and spectacles. Four world-class illusionists unite, transforming the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle.

Based on the characters created by Boaz Yakin and Edward Ricourt, the Four Horsemen will be played on Broadway by escapologist Gabriella Lester, illusionist James More, illusionist Darcy Oake and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy.

Lester made history at 14 years old when she completed Harry Houdini’s suspended straitjacket escape. She can be seen on screen in Penn & Teller: Fool Us and has served as a magic consultant for Hallmark productions and Disney’s Descendants. More received attention for his performances on Britain's Got Talent in 2013. He became the first British magician in history to appear on Broadway in The Illusionists - Live on Broadway. Oake was a finalist on the eigth season of Britain’s Got Talent. He has headlined Hollywood’s Magic Castle and starred in his own prime-time television special. Oake has toured around the world and performed before the Royal Family at Windsor Castle as part of Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday celebrations. On Broadway, he appeared in The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays. He recently took part in a MrBeast challenge, finishing with the grand prize. Pomeroy is a mind reader and one half of the duo The Conjurors. In 2024, he made magic history as part of the first U.K. magic duo to headline a Las Vegas residency.

Now You See Me Live will feature creative and staging direction by Ash Jacks McCready, creative direction by Kirsty White, illusion direction by Enzo Wenye, lighting design by Hugo Mercier-Bosseny and compositions by Evan Duffy.

The Broadway engagement is part of an ongoing global tour, with more stops to be announced.