Now You Can See Them! Tickets Are on Sale for Broadway’s Now You See Me Live

Gabriella Lester, Matthew Pomeroy and the 2026 London Coliseum cast of "Now You See Me Live" (Photo: Johan Persson)

Tickets are now on sale for Now You See Me Live on Broadway. The illusion spectacular based on the film franchise of the same name begins performances on November 11 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Playing throughout the holiday season, the show’s run will conclude on January 3, 2027.

Now You See Me Live follows the impossible heists of the Four Horsemen—a team of the world’s greatest illusionists. The stage show brings magic to life with an explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts and spectacles. Four world-class illusionists unite, transforming the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle.

Based on the characters created by Boaz Yakin and Edward Ricourt, the Four Horsemen will be played on Broadway by escapologist Gabriella Lester, illusionist James More, illusionist Darcy Oake and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy.

The show will feature creative and staging direction by Ash Jacks McCready, creative direction by Kirsty White, illusion direction by Enzo Wenye, lighting design by Hugo Mercier-Bosseny and compositions by Evan Duffy.

Get tickets to Now You See Me Live!