Dearly Beloved, Purple Rain Broadway Tickets Are Now on Sale

Nothing Compares 2 This! Tickets are now on sale for Purple Rain, the new Broadway musical featuring the iconic hits of Prince. Directed by Saheem Ali with a libretto by Peter Duchan, the show will begin previews at the Majestic Theatre on March 12 and officially open on April 12, 2027.

Purple Rain is based on the 1984 box office smash film directed by Albert Magnoli, which was written by Magnoli and William Blinn and starred Prince. The musical will feature over 20 of his iconic hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” "Take Me With U" and "The Beautiful Ones." The Purple Rain soundtrack spent 24 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The musical is set in 1984 Minneapolis. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

Choreographed by Ebony Williams, the production arrives following a 2025 world premiere at Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in Minneapolis, Prince's hometown. Based on Prince's Oscar-winning score from the film, Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb will head the music team, with Prince's former bandmates and collaborators, Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, serving as advisors.

Purple Rain will feature scenic design by David Zinn, video and projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan and make-up design by Kyle Krueger.

Get tickets to Purple Rain!