Rachel Dratch and Jeff Hiller join Encores! You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

New York City Center has announced updates for its upcoming Encores! productions of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton and Hallelujah, Baby!

Joining the previously announced cast members of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown are The Rocky Horror Show Tony nominee Rachel Dratch and Somebody Somewhere Emmy winner Jeff Hiller. Dratch will play Patty and Hiller will play Schroeder, completing the cast. The musical opens the 2027 Encores! series, beginning performances on February 3 and finishing its run on February 14, 2027.

Replacing the previously announced production of Hallelujah, Baby! will be the Gershwin’s Let ‘Em Eat Cake, from March 17–28, 2027. The musical follows President Wintergreen after he loses his reelection and refuses to accept the results. What ensues is an absurdist romp featuring a fashion-fueled revolution, a Supreme-ly high-stakes baseball game and increasingly unhinged hijinks. This 1933 musical farce, with book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind, features one of George and Ira Gershwin’s most adventurous scores. Directed by Zack Winokur in association with Opera Philadelphia, Let ‘Em Eat Cake will be guest music directed by Rob Berman. Hallelujah, Baby! will be presented during a future Encores! season to allow more time for creative development.