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Rachel Dratch and Jeff Hiller Join Encores! You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Let ’Em Eat Cake also replaces Hallelujah, Baby! in New York City Center’s 2027 season

News
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 23, 2026
Rachel Dratch and Jeff Hiller
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Rachel Dratch and Jeff Hiller join Encores! You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
  • Dratch plays Patty and Hiller plays Schroeder beginning February 3, 2027
  • Let ’Em Eat Cake replaces Hallelujah, Baby! in the 2027 Encores! season

New York City Center has announced updates for its upcoming Encores! productions of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton and Hallelujah, Baby!

Joining the previously announced cast members of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown are The Rocky Horror Show Tony nominee Rachel Dratch and Somebody Somewhere Emmy winner Jeff Hiller. Dratch will play Patty and Hiller will play Schroeder, completing the cast. The musical opens the 2027 Encores! series, beginning performances on February 3 and finishing its run on February 14, 2027.

Replacing the previously announced production of Hallelujah, Baby! will be the Gershwin’s Let ‘Em Eat Cake, from March 17–28, 2027. The musical follows President Wintergreen after he loses his reelection and refuses to accept the results. What ensues is an absurdist romp featuring a fashion-fueled revolution, a Supreme-ly high-stakes baseball game and increasingly unhinged hijinks. This 1933 musical farce, with book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind, features one of George and Ira Gershwin’s most adventurous scores. Directed by Zack Winokur in association with Opera Philadelphia, Let ‘Em Eat Cake will be guest music directed by Rob Berman. Hallelujah, Baby! will be presented during a future Encores! season to allow more time for creative development.

Star Files

Rachel Dratch

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