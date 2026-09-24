Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver Extends as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago

Reece Weaver will continue her run in Chicago on Broadway as Roxie Hart for an additional two weeks, through November 1. Originally scheduled for a six-week engagement through October 18, she has extended as the merry murderess.

Weaver is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and professional dancer best known for her appearance in Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Weaver earned her degree in dance from the University of Alabama.

In addition to Weaver, the cast of Chicago features Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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