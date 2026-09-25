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Have a Blue Christmas! Tickets Now on Sale for Broadway's Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise

The iconic Blue Man Group make their Broadway debut with an all-new holiday celebration at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 25, 2026

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise on Broadway
  • Blue Man Group makes its Broadway debut November 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with opening night set for November 17
  • The all-new holiday show features classic holiday music, custom Blue Man Group instruments and the troupe’s signature joyful absurdity

Tickets are now on sale for Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise on Broadway. The Blue Man Group's Broadway debut holiday celebration begins performances on November 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with opening night set for November 17. The show will playing throughout the holiday season, concluding its run on January 3, 2027.

A New Holiday Surprise will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group’s custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity and human connection. This all new Blue Man experience offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together and proves that holiday traditions don’t always have to go according to plan.

Get tickets to Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise!

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Blue Man Group - A New Holiday Surprise

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