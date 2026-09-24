Picture Day! See Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers in Broadway’s School Girls

The Broadway cast of "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

School is officially in session. Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play began performances at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 8, directed by Whitney White. Ahead of opening night on September 28, new production photos have been released of the stacked cast. See Lucia Aremu as Ama, Denée Benton as Paulina, Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis in the photos and full gallery below!

The cast of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Denée Benton as Paulina and Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Patina Miller as Eloise in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Denée Benton as Paulina in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The cast of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

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