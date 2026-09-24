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Picture Day! See Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers in Broadway’s School Girls

Jocelyn Bioh’s comedy makes its Broadway debut—see the cast in new production photos ahead of opening night

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 24, 2026
The Broadway cast of "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play makes its Broadway debut at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
  • Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers lead the cast, directed by Whitney White
  • New production photos offer a first look at the Broadway cast ahead of the September 28 opening night

School is officially in session. Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play began performances at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 8, directed by Whitney White. Ahead of opening night on September 28, new production photos have been released of the stacked cast. See Lucia Aremu as Ama, Denée Benton as Paulina, Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis in the photos and full gallery below!

The cast of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Denée Benton as Paulina and Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Patina Miller as Eloise in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Denée Benton as Paulina in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The cast of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

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Star Files

Lucia Aremu

Denée Benton

Patina Miller

Erin Morton

Nia Otchere-Sarfo

Jordan Rice

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Heather Alicia Simms
View All (8)

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