Roslyn S. Ruff, William Ivey Long, Pearl Sun & More Join 2026–2027 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced the Nominating Committee for the 2026–2027 Broadway season. New members include upcoming Seven Guitars actress Roslyn S. Ruff, six-time Tony-winning costume designer William Ivey Long, actress Pearl Sun and Broadway vet Lorna Luft.
The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on a date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2026–2027 committee of Tony nominators will include 65 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.
The 2026–2027 nominating committee includes:
Bryan Andes – Educator**
Bonnie Becker – Stage Manager**
Mark Bennett – Composer / Sound Designer / Educator
Rob Berman – Music Director
Jeremy Blocker – Creative Director / Executive Producer for Audible Theater
Pamela Bradley – Performer**
Brian Harlan Brooks - Director / Choreographer / DEI Director
James Bundy - Professor of Drama, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale**
Keith Bunin – Playwright**
Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price – Theatre Educator / Director
Kevin Cahoon – Actor / Director
Jade King Carroll – Director / Producing Artistic Director, Chautauqua Theater Company
Victoria Clark – Actor / Director / Educator
Bruce Coughlin – Orchestrator**
Migdalia Cruz – Playwright / Librettist / Translator / Educator**
Will Davis – Choreographer / Director
Scott Farthing – Cast Album Producer and Former Exec. V.P., Sony Masterworks US and Live Theater**
Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D. –Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg
Deeksha Gaur – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund
Tiffani Gavin – Executive Director, Eugene O’Neill Theater Center
Daniel Goldstein – Director / Writer
Joshua Harmon – Playwright
Wendall Harrington – Projection Designer**
Richard Hinds – Associate Director / Choreographer
Timothy Huang – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist
James Ijames – Playwright / Director / Educator
Daniel K. Isaac – Performer / Playwright**
Anna K. Jacobs – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist
Rosalie Joseph –Casting Director
Rod Kaats – Producer / Director
Peter Kaczorowski – Lighting Designer
Mia Katigbak – Performer / Co-Founder, NAATCO**
Glen Kelly – Amanuensis / Composer
Joyce Ketay – Theatrical Agent**
Michael Kooman – Composer**
L Morgan Lee – Actor
Kate Levin – Cultural Assets Management Principal, Bloomberg Associates**
William Ivey Long – Costume Designer**
Lorna Luft – Performer**
Steve Mann – Retired / Acct Dir. Theatre Parties and Broadway Clubs / Group Sales B.O. at Broadway.com**
Peter Marks – Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post
Danny Mefford – Choreographer
Khady Kamara Nunez – Executive Director, Perelman Performing Arts Center**
Katherine Oliver – Media and Technology Principal, Bloomberg Associates**
Jessica Paz – Sound Designer
Georgina Pazcoguin – Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate
T. Oliver Reid – Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Musical Theater Professor at Rider University
José Rivera – Playwright / Director / Screenwriter**
Liam Robinson – Music Director / Composer / Arranger / Performer
Carole Rothman – Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater
Roslyn S. Ruff – Performer**
Rafael Sánchez – Executive Artistic Director, Repertorio Español
Linda Shelton – Executive Director, The Joyce Theater Foundation**
Rona Siddiqui – Composer / Lyricist**
Paul J. Smith – Stage Manager**
Mark Stanley - Lighting Designer
Susan Soon He Stanton – Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter
Pearl Sun – Performer**
Jeffrey Sweet – Playwright / Librettist
Sanaz Toossi – Playwright**
Allyson Tucker – Choreographer / Director / Performer**
Alexandria Wailes – Actor / Director / Choreographer
Charlotte Wilcox – Retired General Manager
Sam Willmott – Composer / Lyricist**
BD Wong – Actor / Director / Playwright / Author
**Denotes new Nominating Committee Members
The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.