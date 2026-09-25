Roslyn S. Ruff, William Ivey Long, Pearl Sun & More Join 2026–2027 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced the Nominating Committee for the 2026–2027 Broadway season. New members include upcoming Seven Guitars actress Roslyn S. Ruff, six-time Tony-winning costume designer William Ivey Long, actress Pearl Sun and Broadway vet Lorna Luft.

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on a date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2026–2027 committee of Tony nominators will include 65 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 2026–2027 nominating committee includes:

Bryan Andes – Educator**

Bonnie Becker – Stage Manager**

Mark Bennett – Composer / Sound Designer / Educator

Rob Berman – Music Director

Jeremy Blocker – Creative Director / Executive Producer for Audible Theater

Pamela Bradley – Performer**

Brian Harlan Brooks - Director / Choreographer / DEI Director

James Bundy - Professor of Drama, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale**

Keith Bunin – Playwright**

Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price – Theatre Educator / Director

Kevin Cahoon – Actor / Director

Jade King Carroll – Director / Producing Artistic Director, Chautauqua Theater Company

Victoria Clark – Actor / Director / Educator

Bruce Coughlin – Orchestrator**

Migdalia Cruz – Playwright / Librettist / Translator / Educator**

Will Davis – Choreographer / Director

Scott Farthing – Cast Album Producer and Former Exec. V.P., Sony Masterworks US and Live Theater**

Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D. –Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg

Deeksha Gaur – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund

Tiffani Gavin – Executive Director, Eugene O’Neill Theater Center

Daniel Goldstein – Director / Writer

Joshua Harmon – Playwright

Wendall Harrington – Projection Designer**

Richard Hinds – Associate Director / Choreographer

Timothy Huang – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist

James Ijames – Playwright / Director / Educator

Daniel K. Isaac – Performer / Playwright**

Anna K. Jacobs – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist

Rosalie Joseph –Casting Director

Rod Kaats – Producer / Director

Peter Kaczorowski – Lighting Designer

Mia Katigbak – Performer / Co-Founder, NAATCO**

Glen Kelly – Amanuensis / Composer

Joyce Ketay – Theatrical Agent**

Michael Kooman – Composer**

L Morgan Lee – Actor

Kate Levin – Cultural Assets Management Principal, Bloomberg Associates**

William Ivey Long – Costume Designer**

Lorna Luft – Performer**

Steve Mann – Retired / Acct Dir. Theatre Parties and Broadway Clubs / Group Sales B.O. at Broadway.com**

Peter Marks – Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post

Danny Mefford – Choreographer

Khady Kamara Nunez – Executive Director, Perelman Performing Arts Center**

Katherine Oliver – Media and Technology Principal, Bloomberg Associates**

Jessica Paz – Sound Designer

Georgina Pazcoguin – Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate

T. Oliver Reid – Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Musical Theater Professor at Rider University

José Rivera – Playwright / Director / Screenwriter**

Liam Robinson – Music Director / Composer / Arranger / Performer

Carole Rothman – Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater

Roslyn S. Ruff – Performer**

Rafael Sánchez – Executive Artistic Director, Repertorio Español

Linda Shelton – Executive Director, The Joyce Theater Foundation**

Rona Siddiqui – Composer / Lyricist**

Paul J. Smith – Stage Manager**

Mark Stanley - Lighting Designer

Susan Soon He Stanton – Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter

Pearl Sun – Performer**

Jeffrey Sweet – Playwright / Librettist

Sanaz Toossi – Playwright**

Allyson Tucker – Choreographer / Director / Performer**

Alexandria Wailes – Actor / Director / Choreographer

Charlotte Wilcox – Retired General Manager

Sam Willmott – Composer / Lyricist**

BD Wong – Actor / Director / Playwright / Author

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Members

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.