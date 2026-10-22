Try to Remember: The Fantasticks Makes Its Broadway Debut Tonight

Something fantastic is upon us! The first Broadway production of The Fantasticks begins performances at the Hayes Theater on October 22, with opening night set for November 16. Tony winner Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs.

The Fantasticks stars Maxim Chlumecky as Matt, Nathan Levy as Lewis, Tony nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Matt’s mother Mildred Hucklebee, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Lewis’ mother Bessie Mae Bellomy, Kevin Del Aguila as Mortimer, David Patrick Kelly as Henry, Zane Phillips as El Gallo and Ahmad Simmons as The Mute.

The original off-Broadway production of The Fantasticks ran for 42 years, from 1960 to 2002, making it the longest-running musical of all time. But it’s never been on Broadway—until now. With a revised book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, this reinterpretation celebrates love, reconciliation and the singular power of theater. Reconceived by Jones, the story follows two boys and their two mothers, who devise a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love.

The Fantasticks features scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision and orchestrations are by Sam Davis, with music direction by Rick Hip-Flores.

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