Rosamund Pike Brings Olivier-Winning Inter Alia Performance to Broadway Tonight

All rise! Inter Alia, starring Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rosamund Pike, begins performances on November 11 at the Music Box Theatre, with opening night set for December 1. Justin Miller directs. Pike, who won the 2026 Olivier Award for her role as Jessica Parks, is reprising her performance alongside her London co-stars Jamie Glover as Michael Wheatley and Cormac McAlinden as Harry Wheatley.

The ensemble features Reece Boyle, Charlemagne Fadner, Olive Ross-Kline, Ever Brave Savage, Greta Schafer and Corinne Sweeney. Suzy Jane Hunt, Christian Conn and Alex Serino serve as standbys.

Inter Alia follows Jessica Parks, a maverick London Crown Court judge; sharp, compassionate and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists inter alia (“among other things”) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of having it all. So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together—or will everything fall apart?

The production features scenic and costume design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham and video design by Willie Williams for Treatment Studios. Inter Alia's original score is composed by Erin LeCount and James Jacob, PKA Jakwob.

Get tickets to Inter Alia!