Christopher Jackson Is Coming Home to Broadway’s Hamilton With Fresh Eyes

In Hamilton’s “One Last Time,” the company sings, “George Washington’s coming home.” Christopher Jackson has officially gone method. A decade after originating the role of Washington on Broadway, Jackson is back in uniform and finding that coming home can mean seeing a familiar place with fresh eyes. He sat down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal to talk about returning to the musical, raising his children and what the time away taught him.

For Jackson, this homecoming offers a welcomed sense of ease. “It feels great. I'm having a lot of fun,” he says. “I think you can make the argument I'm having more fun now than the first go at it.” Part of that pleasure comes from knowing the show has found its audience. The responsibility remains, but the pressure of introducing Hamilton to the world has lifted. “Every show is not an audition for the show,” he explains. “The show works.”

Ask what has changed for Jackson in the intervening years and his answer comes quickly: “Everything.” His life has expanded well beyond the rehearsal room. “I've been shooting a lot of television, film, watching my kids grow up and just learning a lot about myself and life,” he says. “Sometimes things go really quickly, and thankfully they slow down.”

Being back on Broadway also means navigating the everyday logistics of being a working parent. On the day of his conversation with Fadal, Jackson left home five minutes before his daughter returned from school. He makes time for check-ins, while recognizing that a message isn’t the same as being in the room. Thankfully, his children are patient with the demands of his schedule and help keep the conversation going. “They're very good at texting.”

Christopher Jackson and Tamsen Fadal (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The pull back toward Hamilton began with the show’s 10-year reunion at the 78th Annual Tony Awards in 2025. Hearing those voices together again brought Jackson back to an experience he has spent years trying to describe. “I've tried for 10 years to adequately express what it was like to be on stage with that group of people,” he says. Their time together was relatively brief, but its significance has endured. “It signaled a moment in our lives as artists that we felt we were having an impact on the world and reaching so many people.”

Now, Jackson is discovering how much there is still to learn inside the show itself. With some distance from the intense concentration of the original run, his attention has widened to include details he once missed. “I'm seeing parts of the show that I just never thought to look at,” he says. “I was so focused on executing [the show] for that two-year period that I just never thought to look over my shoulder.” Dancers are telling stories behind him; characters occupy corners of the stage he never thought to watch. Even the score offers fresh discoveries. “I'm hearing music in a different way. I'm hearing different players play the same music. It's all new because it's completely different in the same form.”

His years on screen have given him another kind of education. Working on projects including the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... meant learning from new collaborators and discovering the particular demands of television and film. “Every set that I would walk onto and every director and writer that I got to work with, I just learned so much from the process,” he says.

Jackson brings those experiences with him as he returns to a familiar role that continues to reveal new surprises. His engagement runs through January 3, 2027, giving audiences another chance to see his Washington, and giving Jackson time to keep learning. After all, “There's nothing like Broadway theater.”

Watch the full interview below!

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