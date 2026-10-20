Savy Jackson and Stella Cole Join Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway

Cast changes are booting up at Maybe Happy Ending! Savy Jackson and Stella Cole join the Broadway cast of the futuristic love story on October 20. Jackson, a member of the company as the standby for the role of Claire, takes on the role full time. She succeeds original company member Hannah Kevitt. Cole makes her Broadway debut as Gil Brentley, performing in the production through November 15. The jazz singer steps in during original Broadway cast member Dez Duron’s month-long absence from the show. Duron will return to the Belasco Theatre on November 17.

Jackson made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. Her additional theater credits include Mythic, Take the Lead, The Little Mermaid and Dear Evan Hansen. On screen, Jackson appeared in HBO Max’s Sweethearts.

Cole is a vocalist who has cultivated an impressive social media presence through her interpretations of classic jazz pieces. Last year, Cole was named an Amazon Breakthrough Artist to Watch. She has performed on The TODAY Show, Live with Kelly and Mark, Tamron Hall and on stages including Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden. Following her debut album It’s Magic and the subsequent Live at Café Carlyle, Stella’s third album Imagination will be released on October 30.

Maybe Happy Ending stars Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver, with Marcus Choi as James and others.

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helper-Bot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helper-Bot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even... love?

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