Stella Cole Joins Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending

Stella Cole will make her Broadway debut in Maybe Happy Ending as Gil (pronounced Jill) Brentley this fall. She will play the suave jazz singer from October 20 through November 15, covering for original Broadway cast member Dez Duron’s month-long absence from the musical. Duron will return to the Belasco Theatre on November 17.

Cole is a vocalist who has cultivated an impressive social media presence through her interpretations of classic jazz pieces. Last year, Cole was named an Amazon Breakthrough Artist to Watch. She has performed on The TODAY Show, Live with Kelly and Mark, Tamron Hall and on stages including Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden. Following her debut album It’s Magic and the subsequent Live at Café Carlyle, Stella’s third album Imagination will be released on October 30.

Maybe Happy Ending stars Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver and Hannah Kevitt as Claire, with Marcus Choi as James and others.

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helper-Bot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helper-Bot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even...love?

Get tickets to Maybe Happy Ending!