Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough and Austin Scott to Star in Broadway Revival of Damn Yankees

Damn Yankees is making New York City its home base with its first Broadway revival in over 30 years. Leading the cast will be Tony and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris as Applegate, Emmy winner Julianne Hough as Lola and Austin Scott as Young Joe. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, performances will begin on March 24 at the Marquis Theatre, with an official opening night set for April 20, 2027.

The newly reimagined adaptation features a book by Lucille Lortel Award winner Will Power and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens. Following a sold-out engagement at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. last fall, the production offers a fresh interpretation of the classic musical for a new generation.

It’s the early 2000s, and diehard baseball fan Joe Boyd dreams of seeing his beloved Baltimore Orioles return to glory. So when a charming stranger and his captivating accomplice arrive with an offer too good to refuse, Joe makes a deal that could give both him and his team a second chance. There’s just one catch…

Damn Yankees debuted on Broadway in 1955, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on the novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallopp, it features music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award winners Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, and book by seven-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient George Abbott and Tony Award winner Wallop.

Harris, best known for his role as Barney Stinson in How I Met You Mother, earned a 2014 Tony Award for his lead performance in the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include Art, Assassins, Proof and Cabaret.

Hough, an Emmy Award winner for her work on Dancing with the Stars, made her Broadway debut in 2022 in Selina Fillinger's comedy POTUS. She starred as Sandy in Fox's Grease Live! and appeared in the 2026 film The Bride.

Scott made his Broadway debut as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton after playing the role on the national tour. His additional Broadway credits include Girl From the North Country and Shakespeare in & Juliet. His screen credits include A Jazzman's Blues, Clipped and Pose.

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

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