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Abigail Barlow Returns to Broadway’s SIX as Katherine Howard

The Grammy winner reprises her role for the hit musical’s final months at the Lena Horne Theatre

News
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 19, 2026
Abigail Barlow in "SIX: The Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • Abigail Barlow returns to Broadway’s SIX as Katherine Howard on November 1
  • The Grammy winner succeeds Aimie Atkinson, who departs October 31
  • SIX plays its final Broadway performance on January 3, 2027

Grammy winner Abigail Barlow will return to SIX: The Musical as Katherine Howard on November 1 at the Lena Horne Theatre. She replaces Aimie Atkinson, who will depart the production on October 31. As previously announced, SIX will play its final Broadway performance on January 3, 2027.

Barlow previously appeared in SIX earlier this year. She is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and composer best known for her viral pop songs including “Heartbreak Hotel,” and as one half of Barlow and Bear, the writing duo behind "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album" and Disney’s Moana 2.

SIX currently features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Atkinson as Katherine Howard, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr.

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