Bianca Marroquín Returns for Chicago's 30th Year on Broadway

Bianca Marroquín will return to Broadway’s Chicago as Roxie Hart on November 16. Current Roxie Reece Weaver plays her final performance in the role on November 15. The record-breaking revival enters its 30th year on Broadway on November 14 at the Ambassador Theatre. As previously announced, Chicago will celebrate this milestone achievement with a one-night-only benefit performance on November 16.

Marroquín has played more than 4,000 performances in Broadway's Chicago as both Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. She made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart and later led the show’s third national tour, winning a Helen Hayes Award. Her additional Broadway credits include In the Heights and The Pajama Game. She has performed in the Mexico City productions of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago. Her screen credits include Fosse/Verdon, Half Brothers and Acapulco.

The cast of Chicago features Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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