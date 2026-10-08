Odds and Ends: Bebe Neuwirth Returns for Chicago’s 30th Anniversary, Phantom of the Opera To Be Filmed

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Thirty, Flirty and Thriving

Chicago is celebrating 30 years on Broadway with a one-night-only razzle dazzle performance benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund. On November 16 at 7 p.m., original company members James Naughton and two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth will perform, joined by Robyn Hurder, Whitney Leavitt, Ariana Madix, Tony winner Alex Newell and Reece Weaver, with additional celebrity guests to be announced. With all that Fosse, all that scandal and “All That Jazz,” Roxie and Velma's story of fame and celebrity is still as entertaining as ever.

George Abud and Lilli Cooper (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

The Show I Know Well

Emmy winner George Abud and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper will join the previously announced principal cast of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Tony-winning musical, Spring Awakening off-Broadway. They will play The Adult Men and The Adult Women, respectively. Abud is a Daytime Emmy winner for The Band’s Visit. Cooper returns to Spring Awakening nearly two decades after originating the role of Martha in the musical’s original off-Broadway and Broadway productions. Performances for the musical begin November 27 at Studio Seaview and will run through April 4, 2027, directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor.

Fred Hechinger (Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

A Pretty Great View

​​More faces are joining the previously announced off-Broadway cast of A View from the Bridge, directed by Neil Pepe. Spy Kids' Carla Gugino will play Beatrice, The White Lotus alum Fred Hechinger will play Rodolpho, Stereophonic Tony nominee Tom Pecinka will play Marco and Riley Prior will play Catherine. Arthur Miller’s seminal work will play at the Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa for a 13-week engagement from November 27 through February 27, 2027.

Jordan Donica and Beatrice Penny-Touré in “Phantom of the Opera” (Photo: Johan Persson)

Phantom 40 Filming

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera will be filmed for the first time at its original London home, His Majesty’s Theatre, in front of a live audience. The live capture of the West End production will be released in cinemas internationally in 2027. Hadestown: The Musical director Brett Sullivan will work his proshot magic once again for Phantom. The filming coincides with the 40th anniversary gala performance on October 9. Cast members appearing in the film include Jordan Donica as The Phantom, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé, Rhys Whitfield as Raoul, Sierra Boggess as Carlotta, Matt Bateman as Piangi, Joseph Millson as André, Ian Pirie as Firmin, Joanna Riding as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon as Meg.

The cast of the 2016 Broadway revival of “Falsettos” (Photo: Joan Marcus)

This Had Better NOT Come to a Stop

The Falsettos 10th anniversary reunion concert series, featuring the 2016 Broadway revival cast, is adding performances. After the first two Carnegie Hall concerts sold out, a third performance has been added at the venue on February 8, 2027. The cast will then head across the pond to play The London Palladium for three performances on February 23 and 24, 2027. Tony-nominated director and choreographer Ellenore Scott directs, while Vadim Feichtner serves as music director and conductor of a band that includes most of the revival’s original musicians. This tight-knit family has arms that reach across continents.