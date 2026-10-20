Billy Crystal Gets Personal in Broadway’s 860—See New Photos

Looking for a reason to see pictures of Tony winner Billy Crystal? We’ve got 860. Take a look at new pics of Crystal’s new solo show at the Imperial Theatre below. Directed by Scott Ellis, 860 is now in previews with opening night set for October 21. Crystal shares what happened in the aftermath of the Palisades fires that took his home (his street address was 860). He relives his memories and reflects on how the power of laughter can overcome even the hardest of times. It's a hilarious story about family, friendship and loss with Crystal's lovable style shining through.

Billy Crystal in 860 (Photo: Avery Brunkus)

Billy Crystal in 860 (Photo: Avery Brunkus)

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