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Billy Crystal Gets Personal in Broadway’s 860—See New Photos

The autobiographical solo show blends heart and humor at the Imperial Theatre

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 20, 2026
Billy Crystal in "860"
(Photo: Avery Brunkus)

What to Know

  • Billy Crystal stars in the new Broadway solo show 860at the Imperial Theatre
  • Directed by Scott Ellis, 860 officially opens on October 21
  • See first-look production photos from Crystal’s autobiographical Broadway show

Looking for a reason to see pictures of Tony winner Billy Crystal? We’ve got 860. Take a look at new pics of Crystal’s new solo show at the Imperial Theatre below. Directed by Scott Ellis, 860 is now in previews with opening night set for October 21. Crystal shares what happened in the aftermath of the Palisades fires that took his home (his street address was 860). He relives his memories and reflects on how the power of laughter can overcome even the hardest of times. It's a hilarious story about family, friendship and loss with Crystal's lovable style shining through.

Billy Crystal in 860 (Photo: Avery Brunkus)
Billy Crystal in 860 (Photo: Avery Brunkus)

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