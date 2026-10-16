A Whole New Genie! Sherri Shepherd Makes Broadway History in Aladdin

Sherri Shepherd makes history tonight, October 16, as the first female Genie in Aladdin on Broadway. The Daytime Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian and actress will perform the role through January 3, 2027. Previous Genie Caleb A. Barnett remains in the company as the Genie standby during Shepherd’s run.

Shepherd won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2009 for Outstanding Talk Show Host as a co-host of The View. She most recently hosted her solo show, Sherri, for four seasons. Shepherd made her Broadway debut in Cinderella and has appeared off-Broadway in Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Joy Behar's My First Ex-Husband. Shepherd’s additional television credits include 30 Rock, Friends and Sex Lives of College Girls.

Aladdin stars Rodney Ingram as Aladdin, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, JC Montgomery as Sultan, Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Omar, Wes Hart as Kassim and Ryan Gregory Thurman as Babkak.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, Disney's Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. It features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin and a book by Beguelin. The show is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.

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