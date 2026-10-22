Robert De Niro, Spike Lee and More Toast Billy Crystal at 860's Broadway Opening Night

Billy Crystal is welcoming Broadway audiences home in 860, his new solo show about the memories that remain after losing his longtime home in the 2025 Palisades fires. Written and performed by the Tony and Emmy winner with direction by Scott Ellis, the production brings stories of family, friendship and life in show business to the Imperial Theatre. VIPs including Robert De Niro, Spike Lee and Samuel L. Jackson came out to celebrate opening night, giving Broadway’s newest housewarming plenty of star power. Check out the photos and gallery below to see all the stars who joined the celebration.

Billy Crystal and Scott Ellis are all smiles for their Broadway collaboration, 860. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tiffany Chen, two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and Oscar winner Spike Lee are Billy stans, attending the Broadway opening night of 860. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Samuel L. Jackson cheers on Billy Crystal as the comedian takes the Broadway stage solo in 860. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Three Martins walk into a Broadway opening… Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Steve Martin celebrate 860 on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Christine Ebersole celebrates her fellow SNL alum Billy Crystal on opening night of his one-man show, 860. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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