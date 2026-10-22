Robert De Niro, Spike Lee and More Toast Billy Crystal at 860's Broadway Opening Night

Billy Crystal (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Billy Crystal is welcoming Broadway audiences home in 860, his new solo show about the memories that remain after losing his longtime home in the 2025 Palisades fires. Written and performed by the Tony and Emmy winner with direction by Scott Ellis, the production brings stories of family, friendship and life in show business to the Imperial Theatre. VIPs including Robert De Niro, Spike Lee and Samuel L. Jackson came out to celebrate opening night, giving Broadway’s newest housewarming plenty of star power. Check out the photos and gallery below to see all the stars who joined the celebration.