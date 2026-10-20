Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Warriors Announces Broadway Cast Led by Jasmine Cephas Jones and Amber Gray

Principal casting is complete for the new Broadway musical Warriors, with a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis. Directed by Jenny Koons, co-directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, performances begin at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 9, with opening night set for April 8, 2027.

Based on the 1979 action film The Warriors, the musical tells a story of loyalty, friendship, a search for peace, strength and survival over one tumultuous night in New York. When the Warriors, a fictitious gang from Coney Island, are framed for the shocking murder of a respected leader, Cyrus, at a summit in the Bronx, they must race to get home to prove their innocence and save Cyrus’ hope for peace in a perilous city.

The Warriors cast will be led by Jaci Calderon as Fox, Aneesa Folds as Cleon, Amber Gray as Ajax, Julia Harriman as Mercy, Sasha Hutchings as Cowgirl, Gizel Jiménez as Rembrandt, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Swan, Kenita R. Miller as Cochise, Sasha Allen as Cyrus, Casey Likes as Luther and Donald Webber Jr. as Masai. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Calderon will star as Nina in In the Heights at New York City Center this fall. Folds made her Broadway debut in Freestyle Love Supreme, created by Miranda. Gray is a Tony nominee for Hadestown, with additional Broadway credits including Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Macbeth, Eureka Day and The Rocky Horror Show. Harriman will soon appear off-Broadway in The Conversation, for which she co-wrote the music and lyrics. Hutchings’ Broadway credits include Hamilton, Gypsy and Oklahoma!. Jiménez made her Broadway debut in Wicked and appeared on screen in Tick, tick… BOOM! Jones is an original Broadway cast member of Hamilton. Miller is a Tony nominee for for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. Allen joins Warriors following her performance in MJ on Broadway. Likes’ Broadway credits include Almost Famous and Back to the Future: The Musical, as well as Heathers The Musical off-Broadway. Webber joins Warriors after starring as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway.