Tom Hanks and Kelli O’Hara to Bring This World of Tomorrow to Broadway in 2027

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will bring his play, This World of Tomorrow, to Broadway in fall 2027 at a Shubert theater to be announced. Co-written by James Glossman, the play will be directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, who directed the off-Broadway world premiere at The Shed in 2025. Hanks will reprise his role as Bert, with Tony winner Kelli O’Hara reprising her role as Carmen. Complete cast and creative team will be announced shortly.

This World of Tomorrow is based on a series of short stories written by Hanks. In this time-travel romance, it’s the end of the 21st century and Bert Allenberry is determined to change his future by returning to the past. When Bert journeys back—again, and again and again—to one remarkable day at the 1939 New York World’s Fair in Queens, he discovers that the future is shaped not by technology, but by the choices we make for love. The play marks Hanks’ return to the Broadway stage after over 14 years.

“I’m so excited to continue this work on this amazing new American play,” said Leon in a statement. “There’s no time like the present to further explore this story of love and time travel from Glossman and Hanks. More than anything, I look forward to even more audiences who will have the chance to witness the onstage chemistry of O’Hara and Hanks.”

Hanks is an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. He made his Broadway debut in Lucky Guy, earning a Tony nomination. His additional film credits include Oscar-nominated performances in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away and Big. His additional writing credits include the books Uncommon Type and The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. Hanks’ other awards include the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

O’Hara is a Tony winner for The King and I. She received additional nominations for Fallen Angels, Days of Wine and Roses, Kiss Me, Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work If You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game and The Light in the Piazza. O’Hara received an Emmy nomination for The Accidental Wolf and stars in HBO’s The Gilded Age. Her additional screen credits include Masters of Sex, 13 Reasons Why and The Beauty.

Leon is a Tony winner for A Raisin in the Sun, with additional nominations for directing The Balusters, Our Town, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Some Like it Hot, A Soldier’s Play and Fences. Leon currently serves as Chairman of the board of The American Theatre Wing.