Odds and Ends: Jennifer Simard Extends in Schmigadoon!, School Girls Sets Livestream, Glee Reboot in the Works & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Mildred Fierce

Three-time Tony nominee Jennifer Simard is extending her run as Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon! through November 29. As previously announced, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace will make his Broadway debut as Doc on October 24, stepping in for Ivan Hernandez, who is set return to Schmigadoon! on November 24. The winner of four Tonys, including Best Musical, Schmigadoon! features Sara Chase, Alex Brightman, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ayaan Diop, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz and Maulik Pancholy. The show follows a New York City couple who get trapped in a magical town that feels like a Golden Age Broadway musical come to life.

The cast of “School Girls” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Girls on Film

Who run the world? Girls! Jocelyn Bioh’s Broadway comedy School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play is set to be livestreamed during its final week of performances. The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST) will make School Girls available to the public at the production’s scheduled curtain times from November 10 through November 15, with a 24-hour replay available following each broadcast. In partnership with LOLST, Manhattan Theatre Club is also offering free access for high schools and accompanying educational resources. Directed by Whitney White, School Girls stars Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Heather Alicia-Simms, Patina Miller, Erin Morton, Nia Otchere-Sarfo and Jordan Rice.

Jazmin Rhodes at the 2024 Jimmy Awards (Photo: Tricia Baron)

A Date With Jimmy

The 18th annual Jimmy Awards, which shines a spotlight on the best of high school musical theater talent, has set a date. The ceremony will take place June 21, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. Founded in 2009, the Jimmy Awards features over 100 nominees from more than 50 regions nationwide; recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance and acting performance. Past winners include Jasmine Amy Rogers, Reneé Rapp, Eva Noblezada, Ryan McCartan, Andrew Barth Feldman and Casey Likes.

The Bengsons in “Ohio” (Photo: Mihaela Bodlovic)

O-H-I-O

Following a sold-out run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Obie-winning folk duo The Bengsons (Shaun and Abigail Bengson) are bringing their new musical Ohio off-Broadway. Directed by Caitlin Sullivan, Ohio will begin performances on January 17, 2027 and officially open on January 26 at the Greenwich House Theater. It will run through March 27, 2027. Ohio is a true story about losing faith and finding hope after Shaun Bengson was confronted with acute degenerative hearing loss.

Jane Krakowski in “Oh, Mary!” (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Unbreakable Mary Todd and the Boys

Her muffin top is all that. Tony and Olivier winner Jane Krakowski is set to star in the West End production of Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary!, having previously played the role on Broadway. Krakowski will will don Mary Todd Lincoln’s hoop skirt at the Trafalgar Theatre from December 7 through January 16, 2027. Meanwhile, Bowen Yang is wreaking havoc as M.T.L. on Broadway through January 17, 2027. In other West End news, Alan Bennet’s The History Boys is returning to London for the first time in 20 years. The acclaimed dramedy had its world premiere at the National Theatre in 2004 and helped launch the careers of James Corden, Russell Tovey and Dominic Cooper. It transferred to Broadway two years later, winning six Tonys, including Best Play. The History Boys’ original director and designer—Nicholas Hynter and Bob Crowley, respectively—will reunite for the revival, which is set to run from April 10, 2027 through July 24 at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Jane Lynch (Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

Oh Em Glee

We’re gleekin’ out! The cult musical comedy series Glee, which ran on Fox from 2009 through 2015, is officially getting rebooted. Disney+ and Hulu announced Glee’s return through a social media post. Variety reported that Broadway alum Lea Michele will be reprising her star-making role as Rachel Berry. Original cast members Jane Lynch, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet and Jenna Ushkowitz have made hints on social media that they will also return. No word yet on whether Tony winners Darren Criss, Jonathan Groff and Alex Newell will join. Kevin McHale and Matthew Morrison, who are currently starring in The Rocky Horror Show and Just In Time, respectively, have not been confirmed either. In the meantime, we’re dusting off our Cheerios uniforms and practicing “I Say a Little Prayer.”