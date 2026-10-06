Juan Pablo Di Pace to Make Broadway Debut in Schmigadoon!

Just what the doctor ordered! Fuller House fan favorite Juan Pablo Di Pace will make his Broadway debut in Schmigadoon! as Doc on October 24. He will join the company for a limited run through November 22, while original Broadway cast member Ivan Hernandez takes a scheduled leave of absence. Hernandez will return on November 24.

Di Pace is best known for his role on Fuller House. His additional screen credits include Mamma Mia!, A.D.: The Bible Continues, The Bad Girl, Dallas, Angie Tribeca and The Catherine Tate Show. His theatre credits include Chicago, Saturday Night Fever, Más de 100 Mentiras and The Music of George Michael.

In addition to Hernandez, the cast of Schmigadoon! features Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner, Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, Jennifer Simard as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend.

Schmigadoon!, based on the award-winning Apple Original series, is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli with a book and score by Cinco Paul. It follows New York doctors Josh and Melissa as they set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat in an effort to revitalize their relationship. After getting lost on the trail, they find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. The show won four 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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