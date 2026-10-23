Jonathan Groff to Return to Broadway in Solo Play The Amish Project

Tony winner Jonathan Groff will return to Broadway in The Amish Project, a solo play written by Jessica Dickey. Directed by Sarna Lapine, performances begin on February 10, 2027 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The design team will be announced shortly.

The Amish Project is a play about the power of compassion in the face of unimaginable loss. When tragedy shatters a close-knit Amish community, what follows is an extraordinary act of grace that challenges everything we think we know about forgiveness. Inspired by true events that unfolded just minutes from where Groff grew up, the play is an intimate portrait of a place and a community channeled through a single performer. This story invites us to reflect on how, even in the darkest of hours, our shared humanity endures.

The play debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival and was developed at the Cherry Lane Theatre before premiering off-Broadway at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in 2009.

“20 years ago this month, an unimaginable tragedy happened in a one room Amish schoolhouse in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Jessica Dickey wrote an astounding work of art in response,” said Groff in a statement. “Sarna Lapine sent me The Amish Project last year and I was floored by the urgency and potent poetry of Jessica’s writing as she dives headfirst into the many aftershocks of this horrific event and explores the idea that sometimes the most radical human act is forgiveness. I am profoundly grateful to be bringing Jessica’s play to Broadway alongside Sarna and this incredible team.”

Groff is a Tony winner for Merrily We Roll Along. His additional Tony-nominated performances include Just In Time, Hamilton and Spring Awakening. He is a nine-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner, taking home three awards for Spring Awakening and Hamilton, two for Merrily We Roll Along and one for Just In Time. He recently made his Royal Shakespeare Company debut starring as Rosalind in the all-male production of As You Like It. His select screen credits include Glee, Mindhunter, Frozen and Frozen 2. Groff will be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s upcoming feature adaptation of Octet, as well as Frozen 3 and the independent film Trust the Man, opposite his Merrily co-star Daniel Radcliffe.

The Amish Project marks Dickey’s Broadway playwright debut. Lapine’s Broadway credits include Call Me Izzy and Sunday in the Park with George, which was written and originally directed by her uncle, James Lapine.