2027 Tony Awards Set a Date for Broadway’s Biggest Night

The 2027 Tony Awards have an official date. The 80th annual celebration of Broadway will take place on June 13, 2027. The ceremony will broadcast live to both coasts on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (Premium) in the U.S. Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2026–2027 Broadway season.

Additionally, Tony Award Productions and CBS announced a new broadcast agreement with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League that extends the annual Tony Awards broadcast on the CBS Television Network through 2032. The Tony Awards has been broadcast on CBS for the past 48 years, with their first broadcast on the network in 1978.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with CBS. For the past 48 years, we have collaborated with CBS to bring the best of Broadway to theatre fans all around the world and we look forward to marking the 80th anniversary of the Tony Awards with our best show yet,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League in a statement.

"CBS has a celebrated history of supporting the creative arts on television and the Tony Awards are a cornerstone of that past, present and future,” said Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment in a statement. "George Cheeks and I are thrilled to extend the Network’s 48-year partnership with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League and showcase the extraordinary talent, unforgettable performances and incomparable energy of Broadway to viewers across the country for years to come.”

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. Additional information on the 80th Annual Tony Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.