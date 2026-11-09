Look Closer: See New Photos From Broadway’s Here There Are Blueberries

History comes into focus. Here’s a first look at Here There Are Blueberries, opening November 9 at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre. Conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman and written by Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, the Pulitzer Prize finalist uncovers the chilling truth behind an album of Nazi-era photographs that arrives at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The ensemble cast features Scott Barrow, Michelle Beck, two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris, Kathleen Chalfant, Delia Cunningham, Brandon Flynn, Montego Glover and Conrad Ricamora. Check out the photos and full gallery below.

Michael Cerveris and Conrad Ricamora in Here There Are Blueberries (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Brandon Flynn in Here There Are Blueberries (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Delia Cunningham in Here There Are Blueberries (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Montego Glover in Here There Are Blueberries (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Kathleen Chalfant in Here There Are Blueberries (Photo: Matthew Murphy)



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