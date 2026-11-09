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Broadway Forecast: Three Days of Rain Tickets Are Now on Sale

Anna D. Shapiro directs David Corenswet, François Arnaud and Yvonne Strahovski at the Longacre Theatre

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 9, 2026

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Broadway’s Three Days of Rain
  • David Corenswet, François Arnaud and Yvonne Strahovski lead the Anna D. Shapiro-directed revival
  • Performances begin January 30, 2027 ahead of a March 1 opening at the Longacre Theatre

As Rihanna said, let the rain pour! Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway revival of Three Days of Rain, written by Tony winner Richard Greenberg and directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro. Performances begin on January 30, 2027 at the Longacre Theatre. Opening night is set for March 1.

The sharply funny drama unfolds as a mystery about inheritance: what parents leave behind and what children discover years later. Siblings Walker and Nan reunite with childhood friend Pip in the downtown loft where their architect fathers designed the house that made them famous. A cryptic journal and a startling will leave them asking: who were their parents before they became parents?

The play stars Heated Rivalry breakout Francois Arnaud as Pip/Theo, Superman star David Corenswet as Walker/Ned and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski as Nan/Lina.

Three Days of Rain features scenic design by Tony winner Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Tony nominee Arianne Phillips, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony nominee Justin Ellington, wig and hair design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates and voice and text coaching by Gigi Buffington.

Get tickets to Three Days of Rain!

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Three Days of Rain

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Star Files

François Arnaud

David Corenswet

Yvonne Strahovski

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