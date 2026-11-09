Richard Schiff and Michael Aronov Join Broadway’s Awake and Sing! Revival

Casting is complete for the Broadway revival of Awake and Sing!. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli and penned by Clifford Odets, performances will begin on December 15 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening night is set for January 7, 2027.

Joining the company are Tony winner Michael Aronov as Moe Axelrod, Benjamin Pelteson as Sam Feinschreiber, Emmy winner Richard Schiff as Jacob Berger and Stephen Schnetzer as Schlosser. They join previously announced cast members Tony winner Danny Burstein as Uncle Morty, Micaela Diamond as Hennie Berger, Jessica Hecht as Bessie Berger, Will Pullen as Ralph Berger and Jeremy Shamos as Myron Berger.

Aronov made his Broadway debut in Golden Boy, later appearing in Oslo, for which he won a Tony Award. Pelteson makes his Broadway debut in Awake and Sing!. Schiff is an Emmy winner for The West Wing and made his Broadway debut in Glengarry Glen Ross. Schnetzer's Broadway credits include Prayer for the French Republic, The Waverly Gallery, Oslo, The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?, A Talent for Murder, Wit, The Incomparable Max and Filumena.

Schiff teased his return to the stage to Broadway.com on opening night of Other Desert Cities, which features his fellow The West Wing alum Allison Janney. Former The West Wing and current A Few Good Men star Bradley Whitford was also in attendance. "I'm not allowed to say yet, but three West Wing-ers will be on Broadway," Schiff told us on the red carpet.

Awake and Sing! takes place in the 1930s in the Bronx. New ideas clash with the old amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. Three generations of the Berger family, trapped inside their cramped tenement, struggle to hold different visions of an American dream.

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