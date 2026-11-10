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Nicholas Christopher and Sadie Dickerson Join Broadway’s Just In Time Tonight

The Tony nominee takes over as Bobby Darin, while Dickerson returns as Sandra Dee through November 29

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 10, 2026
Nicholas Christopher and Sadie Dickerson
(Photos: c/o Vivacity and Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • Nicholas Christopher stars as Bobby Darin in Broadway’s Just In Time beginning November 10
  • Sadie Dickerson returns as Sandra Dee through November 29, ahead of Whitney Leavitt’s debut on December 1
  • Directed by Alex Timbers, the Bobby Darin musical also stars Ariana Madix and features hits including “Beyond the Sea” and “Mack the Knife”

This could be the start of something big! Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher and Sadie Dickerson step into Broadway's Just In Time on November 10. Christopher stars as Bobby Darin, with Dickerson returning to the role of Sandra Dee through November 29.

Christopher most recently starred on Broadway as Anatoly Sergievsky in the 2025 revival of Chess, earning him a Tony nomination. He played Pirelli in the 2023 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street before taking over as Sweeney Todd, becoming the first Black actor to play the title role on Broadway. His additional credits include Miss Saigon, Hamilton and Motown The Musical, as well Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway and the New York City Center Encores! production of Jelly’s Last Jam. His television credits include All Rise, United States of Al and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.

Dickerson made her Broadway debut in Just In Time. She can be seen in the upcoming Prime Video series Rose Hill.

The cast of Just In Time also features Ariana Madix as Connie Francis, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary. As previously announcedThe Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt will play Sandra Dee from December 1 through January 10, 2027.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” The musical is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, with a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver and choreography by Shannon Lewis.

Get tickets to Just In Time!

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Nicholas Christopher

Sadie Dickerson

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