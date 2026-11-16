Myles Frost will return to Broadway’s MJ in his Tony-winning role of MJ for a limited three-month engagement beginning January 5, 2027. His return coincides with the production’s milestone fifth anniversary on Broadway in February 2027.

Frost departed the production on April 2, 2023 after performing in the role for a year and three months. He replaces Ilario Grant, who plays his final performance at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 30. Grant will next lead the production’s International Asian Tour, which launches in Tokyo in January 2027.

Frost made his Broadway debut in MJ, originating the title role. With his Tony win, Frost made history as the youngest-ever individual recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He later reprised the role in the Olivier Award-winning West End production of MJ. His screen credits include Origin, Family Reunion and American Gangster Presents: The Big 50.

“Coming back to MJ on Broadway definitely hits different this time,” Frost said in a statement. “Nearly five years later, I get to bring everything I’ve learned and experienced back to where it all began, with the most refined version of my performance yet. I’m especially looking forward to feeling that New York love again. To everybody who’s been rocking with me since day one, I can’t wait to see y’all again. And for those who never got the chance to see me in the role, just know we’re going to have a time. MJ will always be my baby, and I can’t lie, a part of me is looking forward to reminding New York who the OG is!”

Frost will join current MJ cast members Apollo Levine as Rob/Joseph Jackson, Brandon Lee Harris as Michael, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. and Jackson Robert Vann as Little Michael, Blake Channing Taylor as Little Marlon, Sasha Allen as Katherine Jackson, Matthew Frederick Harris as Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson, Rebecca Faulkenberry as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Nick/Berry Gordy and Joey Sorge as Dave, with Lloyd A. Boyd III, Kellie Drobnick, John Edwards, Aydin Eyikan, Josh Jordan, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Sarah Sigman, Ryan VanDenBoom and Brion Marquis Watson rounding out the ensemble.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is a four-time 2022 Tony Award-winning production, including Best Choreography for Wheeldon.

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