Jordan Fisher to Star in Prince’s Purple Rain on Broadway

Purple Rain, the new Broadway musical featuring the music of Prince, has found its star. Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Jordan Fisher will star as The Kid, the role originally played by Prince in the 1984 Oscar-winning film.

With a book by Peter Duchan, direction by Saheem Ali and choreography by Ebony Williams, the production will begin performances at the Majestic Theatre on March 12, 2027, ahead of an April 12 opening night.

“We know that Jordan Fisher is an extraordinary talent, but what’s been thrilling about watching him inhabit The Kid is discovering the fire beneath the surface: the swagger, vulnerability and restless creative spirit we recognize in Prince,” said Ali in a statement. “Jordan brings all of that to the role, along with an infectious generosity that makes everyone around him better. He’s finding something raw, surprising and deeply human in this iconic character and I can’t wait for Broadway audiences to experience it."

Jordan Fisher (Photo: Mark Seliger)

Fisher most recently appeared in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. His previous Broadway credits include starring as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Orpheus in Hadestown and Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. He played Anthony in the 2023 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, as well as Bobby in the New York City Center Encores! production of Urinetown.

Set in 1984 Minneapolis, a new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

The Broadway production of Purple Rain will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, video and projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, costume design by Tony Award winner Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Special Tony Award recipient Jason Michael Webb.

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