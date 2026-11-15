Here’s a first look at Downstate, opening November 15 at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award winner Bruce Norris and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home. The house’s fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories.

The ensemble cast features Cassie Beck, Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas, two-time Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman, Francis Guinan, Adrian Martinez, Al’Jaleel McGhee, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski and Ivy Wolk. Check out the photos and full gallery below.

Thomas Sadoski as Andy, Ivy Wolk as Effie, K. Todd Freeman as Dee and Al'Jaleel McGhee as Gio in Downstate (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Liza Colón-Zayas as Ivy and Adrian Martinez as Felix in Downstate (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Thomas Sadoski as Andy and Francis Guinan as Fred in Downstate (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

K. Todd Freeman as Dee in Downstate (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Thomas Sadoski as Andy, Al'Jaleel McGhee as Gio, K. Todd Freeman as Dee and Ivy Wolk as Effie in Downstate (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

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