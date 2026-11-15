Here’s a first look at Downstate, opening November 15 at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award winner Bruce Norris and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home. The house’s fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories.
The ensemble cast features Cassie Beck, Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas, two-time Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman, Francis Guinan, Adrian Martinez, Al’Jaleel McGhee, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski and Ivy Wolk. Check out the photos and full gallery below.
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