Arthur Miller’s All My Sons will return to Broadway in a transfer of director Ivo van Hove’s Olivier-winning West End production. Performances will begin on March 30, 2027 at the August Wilson Theatre, with opening night set for April 13. The production will run for a 13-week limited engagement.

Reprising their roles from the London production are two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston as Joe Keller and Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Respected, self-made businessman Joe prides himself on providing for his wife and their two sons. While wartime delivers profits for the family, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Peacetime brings little peace of mind as Joe’s true involvement in the activity begins to surface, and he is suddenly confronted by the consequences of his actions. Arthur Miller skewers the dishonest promise of the American Dream in this disturbingly prescient play.

Cranston received an Olivier nomination for his performance in All My Sons. He made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way, winning the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play. He earned his second Tony in 2019 for his performance as Howard Beale in van Hove’s production of Network, a role which also earned him an Olivier Award in London. Best known for playing Walter White on Breaking Bad, Cranston received an Academy Award nomination for Trumbo. His additional screen credits include Malcolm in the Middle, Your Honor and The Studio.

Jean-Baptiste received an Olivier nomination for her performance in All My Sons. She received Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her performance in Mike Leigh’s Secrets & Lies. She reunited with Leigh for Hard Truths, earning a BAFTA nomination for Best Leading Actress. Her additional credits include the television series Without a Trace and the National Theatre’s production of The Amen Corner.

All My Sons will feature scenic design and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys and sound design by Tom Gibbons.

All My Sons premiered on Broadway in 1947. Its most recent Broadway revival opened in 2019, directed by Jack O’Brien and starring Tracy Letts, Annette Bening and Benjamin Walker.